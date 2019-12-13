Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and MNA Moonis Elahi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s office here on Thursday.

Expressing complete solidarity with the doctors, paramedical staff, patients and their relatives, the chief minister and the speaker strongly condemned lawyers’ hooliganism both inside and outside the Punjab Institute of Cardiology on Wednesday.

Elahi said that such an incident at a cardiac care facility was a matter of shame for all. He said there was no justification for lawyers’ rowdy behaviour and there was no room for such an inhuman act in a civilised society. He said that preventing patients from receiving treatment forcibly was a criminal act. He told the chief minister that he fulfilled his responsibilities in an appreciable manner by giving timely directions to the administration.

Terming Wednesday’s incident shameful and deplorable, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said it was a test case for the government. “Elements found responsible for the incident will not escape the law. Law is equal for all and indiscriminate legal action will be taken,” he observed, adding that the government would go to any extent to establish supremacy of the law.

He said all patients, their relatives and doctors will be fully protected at the hospitals. He said it was regretful that some elements used this incident for political point scoring.

Chief Minister Usman Bazdar at an emergency issued directives to bring to book the culprits at the earliest following the attack. Info minister said according to preliminary investigation, PML-N people have been identified as lawbreaking lawyers. They are stated to b be close associates of Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz.