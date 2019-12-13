Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Thursday showered huge praise on Pakistan’s top javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem for winning gold medal at the 13th South Asian Games at Kathmandu, Nepal with amazing performance and booking a place in Olympic Games, scheduled to be held at Tokyo, Japan in 2020.

Addressing a press conference here at National Hockey Stadium, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will award a cheque of Rs 500,000 to Arshad Nadeem for his landmark performance in South Asian grand event. “Other medalists will also be awarded cash prizes for their outstanding performance. Rs 100,000 each will be given to all gold medalists, Rs 75,000 each to silver medalists while Rs 50,000 will be awarded to bronze medalists,” he said.

Secretary Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) President Maj Gen (R) Akram Sahi, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti and other officials were also present on this occasion. Taimoor Bhatti said the country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, literally, made the entire nation proud through his glorious and world-level performance in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal. He announced that Arshad would be Sports Ambassador of Sports Board Punjab. AFP President Maj Gen (R) Akram Sahi said: “We are planning to send Arshad Nadeem abroad for training on emergent basis after he qualified for the 2020 Olympics.” Arshad Nadeem thanked Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Secretary Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh for awarding cash prize.