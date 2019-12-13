Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani visited the Na­tional Stadium and re­viewed the arrangements for Test match to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams on December 19.

He was briefed about the security as well as the ar­rangements for the execrators in the stadium by the PCB as well as cleanliness , parking and other facilities required at the National Stadium and outside stadium with regards to the test match.

Deputy Commission­ers of district south Syed Salahuddin Deputy Com­missioner east Ahmed ali Siddiqui, Managing Direc­tor KWSB Asaddulah Khan PCB representative and NSK General Manager Ar­shad Khan, senior officials of police, Pakistan Rangers, as well as civic agencies at­tended the meeting.

The commissioner said that the test cricket has come back after 10 years of gape so it has great im­portance for the country as well as for the city. He says karachiites love cricket and are enthusiastic and curi­ous to see their cricket he­roes in action on Karachi National Stadium ground and to welcome the Sri Lankan players in the city.

After a meeting is over commissioner visited the National Stadium to see the arrangements and talked to media. Commissioner said that foolproof security ar­rangement would be made during the event. He said that special steps were being tak­en to make the matches safe, successful and memorable.