KARACHI - Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani visited the National Stadium and reviewed the arrangements for Test match to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lankan cricket teams on December 19.
He was briefed about the security as well as the arrangements for the execrators in the stadium by the PCB as well as cleanliness , parking and other facilities required at the National Stadium and outside stadium with regards to the test match.
Deputy Commissioners of district south Syed Salahuddin Deputy Commissioner east Ahmed ali Siddiqui, Managing Director KWSB Asaddulah Khan PCB representative and NSK General Manager Arshad Khan, senior officials of police, Pakistan Rangers, as well as civic agencies attended the meeting.
The commissioner said that the test cricket has come back after 10 years of gape so it has great importance for the country as well as for the city. He says karachiites love cricket and are enthusiastic and curious to see their cricket heroes in action on Karachi National Stadium ground and to welcome the Sri Lankan players in the city.
After a meeting is over commissioner visited the National Stadium to see the arrangements and talked to media. Commissioner said that foolproof security arrangement would be made during the event. He said that special steps were being taken to make the matches safe, successful and memorable.