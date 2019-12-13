KARACHI - Doctors and medical students carrying placards inscribed with demand for easy public accessibility to quality healthcare participated in a walk organized by a NGO “Health Education and Literacy Program” comprising local doctors.
The walk with the theme “Let Us Stand Up for Our Right to Have Affordable, Quality Healthcare for All,” marked its beginning from Arts Council of Pakistan. It was led by senior child specialist and public rights activist, Prof DS Akram in the company of Dr Aisha Mehnaz, Dr Lubna and other senior professionals besides scores of young doctors and medical students.