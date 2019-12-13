Share:

KARACHI - Doctors and medical students car­rying placards inscribed with demand for easy pub­lic accessibility to quality healthcare participated in a walk organized by a NGO “Health Education and Lit­eracy Program” comprising local doctors.

The walk with the theme “Let Us Stand Up for Our Right to Have Affordable, Quality Healthcare for All,” marked its beginning from Arts Council of Pakistan. It was led by senior child specialist and public rights activist, Prof DS Akram in the company of Dr Aisha Mehnaz, Dr Lubna and oth­er senior professionals be­sides scores of young doc­tors and medical students.