Share:

LAHORE (PR) Fast Cables is a proud sponsor of Islamabad United Team in PSL 2020, the most successful Pakistan Super League franchise. A signing ceremony has been taken place in Fast Cables’ head office at DHA, Lahore on Friday, 6th December to mark an era of collaboration with Islamabad United. Kamal Mian, Director Fast Cables, and Syed Ali Naqvi, Chairman Islamabad United, witnessed the signing ceremony. Fast Cable is always at the forefront to promote sports and bringing back international arena to Pakistan.