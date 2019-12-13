Share:

ISLAMABAD - Students of Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantts/Garrison) have excelled in intra-directorate competitions organised by FBISE Islamabad.

Federal Board of intermediate & Secondary Education (FBISE) Islamabad organised academic week 2019. Intra-directorate academic week included various co-curricular and extra-curricular competitions for SSC & HSSC students. Five different directorates of education namely Federal Directorate of Education (FDE), Federal Government Educational Institutions (C/G), Army Public Schools & Colleges Secretariat (APS&CS), Fauji Foundation and Private institutions participated in the said competitions.

According to spokesman of FGEIs (C/G) Directorate Wajid Masaud, this year students of Federal Government Educational institutions (Cantts/Garrison) clean swept in all events at SSC level.

Muhammad Asim Nazeet of FG Public School No 1 Trust Colony Bahawalpur, Haseeb Zahid of FG Model Public School Mangla, Khadija Maryam of FG Public School (Girls) 2nd Shift Abid Majeed Road Rawalpindi, Ali Tanveer of FG Sir Syed Model Public School (Boys) Rawalpindi and Rehab Jillani of FG Public School (Girls) Lalazar Rawalpindi scooped 1st positions in Qirat, Naat, National Song, Urdu Declamation & English Declamation competitions respectively. Alshba of FG Public School No 7 (Girls) Wah obtained 2nd position in Naat competition.