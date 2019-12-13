Share:

PESHAWAR - Following directives issued by the Peshawar High Court (PHC), the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has kicked off investigation into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. FIA sources said on Thursday that the Agency has acquired experts from National Highways Authority (NHA) and Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) to carry forward its investigation into BRT project. Additional Director FIA Khyber Pakhunkhwa, Dr Mian Muhammad Saeed would monitor the FIA investigations into this mega project. The sources said that FIA would determine if the contract of this project was awarded in accordance with the prescribed rules or not. Besides it also would find out whether the standard of quality was maintained in material used in BRT project.

It would also be asserted if the work done so far on this project was in accordance with decided rules and regulations or not. The investigation would find out that when buses for this project were procured and if these buses have sufficient and proper parking spaces. The sources said that FIA would also investigate that why the project was handed over to Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) instead of the Transport Department. It is worth mentioning that PHC had raised 35 questions with regard to execution of this mega project and had directed the FIA to conduct an inquiry within 45 days to find out any misconduct in this important transit project.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt spokesman Ajmal Wazir on Thursday said that the provincial government would extend full cooperation to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in inquiry into Bus Rapid Transit project.

Talking to media here, he said that the provincial government has no intention to hamper the inquiry process, however, KP government has filed appeal in Supreme Court to explain its stance and clarify its position.

He said that the provincial government was not even given chance to explain its position in Peshawar High Court due to which the government decided to file appeal.

Ajmal said that it was Constitutional right of KP government to answer the questions arose after verdict of Peshawar High Court, adding, that the government would not compromise on transparency of the project, therefore, it would facilitate the inquiry.

