RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Gulzar Khan has lauded the Sri Lankan team for touring Pakistan and expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

While talking to the reporters at the stadium on Thursday, Wasim along with PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “The message is very clear to all the cricketing nations that now they have no lame excuses to avoid touring Pakistan. The Sri Lankan players were warmly welcomed upon their arrival in Rawalpindi by the government, PCB and people of the country. They are praising our hospitality after earning lot of respect and love. Now international teams will come thick and fast. Bangladesh players will come here soon. I had productive meetings with Cricket Australia and Australian Players Association (APA) President Shane Watson to apprise them about the passion of our people towards cricket. I had also signed a MoU with New South Wales, according to which, our two girls and two boys will visit Australia every year on scholarship and play cricket as well. Pakistan Super League’s entire matches will also be played in Pakistan. All these are positive signs for the improvement of cricket in the country.

“Being former world champions, we know our responsibilities and we expect our contributions are duly recognized. We are ready to play against Indians in Pakistan, India or any neutral venue, if they are willing to resume cricketing ties. As if we play against each other, cricket will flourish in this region and other nations will also benefit a great deal.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “MCC team will visit Pakistan next month. We claim that Pakistan is completely safe for hosting all kinds of sporting events and if some persons have doubts, then they must inform us. The Test match against Bangladesh will be held at the Rawalpindi Stadium. England are scheduled to tour Pakistan in 2021, while Australia are due to tour in 2022. The BCCI Secretary should talk to the PCB for development of cricket in the region.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has to run the country, rather than inviting countries to play here. We have seven selectors, who all are former cricketers, and eight running stadiums. We are representing the country in five ICC committees, which was never witnessed in the past. We have noticed our shortcomings during the Australia tour. We cannot even think about playing well in difficult conditions until improvement of our first class cricket standard. We have to bring our cricket at par to international standards and improve our pitches,” Mani concluded.