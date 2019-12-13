Share:

KAEACHI - As 2019 is nearing to its end, there are some faces that have stuck with the audiences because of some memorable performances. Among them is RababHashim- an aspiring actress who has made her name in quite a small period of time. She has attractive looks, captivating allure, peerless talent, and her hard work has led her from a child star to becoming one of the most bankable actors of the industry today.

Ever since her foray into acting, she has been undertaking a lot of challenging roles that are a demonstration of her acting flair on screen. Rabab has also made some interesting choices over the years, generally giving preference to contextual scripts – such as Na Kaho Tum MerayNahin – even if the character has negative glooms. Though Rabab is mostly seen in sweet and naïve roles, her recent choice of work has stood her into the top most versatile actresses on the screen.

Her exceptional work in the megahit serial “Kamzarf” became the talk of the town, where she portrayed the character of Fouzia, who was a self-sufficient yet caring girl and belonged to an under-privileged background. Luck got her married to a prejudiced husband. The class difference and no acceptance from her husband resulted in a degrading marriage and turmoil in her life. Rabab translated every single emotion with enormous precision. Not only she immersed in the character, but she also outshined everyone through her expressive dialogue delivery.

Fresh off the accomplishment of Kamzarf, Rabab dazzled everyone in one of her most versatile characters as ‘Soha’ in “Mere Mohsin” – a 7th Sky Entertainment’s production where she depicted a modern, head-strong, and sophisticated girl who comes from an affluent family, but she has to get adjusted in a family who is completely opposite of her lifestyle. The role was quite different from what Rabab has done earlier, but still, she nailed every bit of it.

Rabab did justice in this challenging and difficult process, submerging herself into whatever character she played. She has come a long way in her journey to success and we wish her all the triumph for her future endeavors.