LOS ANGELES - Gal Gadot has explained why ‘Wonder Woman’ will not carry weapons in the upcoming sequel.

The DC Comics character carried a sword in the first blockbuster but in ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ she is seen fighting with her Lasso of Truth, Magical Bracelets and her Royal Tiara, and Gal admits the decision was made to ditch the rest of her armoury because they are overtly ‘’aggressive’’.

She said: ‘’Wonder Woman does not carry a weapon. We had an intention to let go off the sword, because there’s something very aggressive with a sword. If you have a sword, it means you need to use it. So we wanted to give that up.’’

The 34-year-old actress also explained why the titular hero Diana Prince has ditched her shield, suggesting that the character has the ‘’skills’’ to operate without the need for these types of weapons.

Gal explained: ‘’We didn’t feel the shield was necessary either. She’s a goddess, she can fight, she’s super strong, and she has the skills. So no, she has the gauntlets. She has the lasso. She has her tiara and that’s about it.’’