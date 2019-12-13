Share:

Toba Tek Singh - The dead body of an unidentified 12-year-old girl was found in Gogera branch canal near Chak 325 GB on Thursday, said police.

Police sources said the body had been spoiled and it was found trapped in the grass and bushes under a canal bridge located on Pirmahal-Shorkot Cantonment road. The body has been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. So far deceased could not be identified.

Dozens of men and women participants of a wedding party allegedly attacked and injured two policemen and damaged police van on Thursday when a police party reached their function where allegedly aerial firing was being done as jubilation.

FIR registered on the complaint of ASI Ghulam Rasool said that a police party led by him raided chak 757 GB in mehndi function of the marriage of Muhammad Amin where not only aerial firing was being resorted but fireworks were being used and in violation of ban on loudspeaker in high sound obscene dance was being done by boys and girls.

At this groom and his 77 relatives including men and women attacked police party. They fired at them damaged police van and tortured and seriously injured two constables Muhammad Iftikhar and Jafar Sadiq who were admitted in Arrouti Rural Health Centre. Police were conducting raids to arrest the accused persons who fled away after the attack.