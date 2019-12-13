Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that female students who have been staying at the forefront in the field of education are found left behind in their profes­sional lives. The federal government wanted to support such students to play their part with full responsibil­ity and dignity in their professional careers which they have demonstrated during their educational era.

He said this while speaking as chief guest at 10th convocation of Dow University of Health Sciences held at the Cricket Ground of Ojha Campus, Karachi.

According to the Dow University of Health Sciences statistical record, the 10th convocation conferred the de­grees to 1,349 graduates, postgradu­ates diploma and doctorate students while PhD degrees were awarded to two students this year. The conferment of the degrees, 27 gold medals, 27 sil­ver medals and 27 bronze medals were presented to high achievers for their outstanding performance by the Gover­nor Imran Ismail.

The event was attended by the Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Mohammed Saeed Quraishy, Pro Vice Chancellor Dr Zarnaz Wahid, Pro Vice Chancellor and Chairperson Convocation Com­mittee Dr Kartar Dawani, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Khawar Saeed Jamali, Registrar DUHS Prof Amanullah Ab­basi, Principal Dow Medical College Prof Amjad Siraj Memon and Vice Principal Dow International Medical College Prof Ramlah Naz.

While senior faculty members includ­ing Prof Syed Mukarram Ali, Prof Zeba Haque, Prof Saba Sohail, Prof Fawad Ali Musa, Prof Nawaz Lashari, Prof Sanam Soomro, Prof Zahid Azam, Prof Nadeem Ahmed, Prof Sumbul Shamim, Prof Jahan Ara, Prof Fouzia Im­tiaz, Prof Akhtar Ali Baloch, Prof Nisar Ahmed Rao, a huge crowd of students and their parents were present at the event.

The governor while addressing the convocation said that it was a proud moment for you all that Dow Uni­versity of Health Sciences is among the top 500 universities of Asia and you are a student of this prestigious university. He predicted that all the Gold Medallists high achievers would be girls. Our girls are on the lead in education­al grounds, now, we have to bring them up in their practical lives too, he added. He told that when he was a student, his sisters used to beat him up in studies.

He further said that the best gradu­ates of Pakistan look forward to serv­ing abroad. We should feel proud to know that the recent Heart Trans­plant in America was also done by an alumnus of Dow University. We should make such policies that the students should look forward to serve their own country and utilise their talent on their own people.

He said that federal government started the Successful Young Genera­tion Program on the same thought. Ac­cording to this program you can take a loan of approximately Rs 5 million and start your own small clinic, diagnostic or research centre.

He hoped that the students receiv­ing their degree today should aim to serve the humanity and their nation and this should be the sole mission of them. He congratulated the parents of the students and said that this is due to their efforts that their chil­dren are breathing this day.

While addressing the event, Vice Chancellor of Dow University of Health Sciences Prof Dr Mohammed Saeed Quraishy said that Dow Uni­versity is providing the best health­care professionals.

This is the proud moment for the students as well as their parents. He emphasized the students to serve the humanity at the best of their abilities, especially never deny treating those who are needy people. He added that every religion teaches the students for the attainment of education. We are providing the best education at Dow University.

Earlier, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kartar Dawani presented the welcome note at the beginning while Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarnaz Wahid pre­sented the vote of thanks at the end of the convocation.