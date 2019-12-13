Share:

The courts of law have undoubtedly heard some of the most flimsy stories ever conjured up by humanity. Yet very few judges would ever have to contend with an accused claiming the existence of international conspiracies involving global superpowers to be the reason behind their detention.

Former Malir senior superintendent of police Rao Anwar’s response to the United States’ move to blacklist him for human rights abuses has been just that; a story pulled out of the air with no proof or trace of legitimacy to try to doge blame. Rao Anwar claimed that the listing is an attempt by the US to “divert attention from the struggle for occupied Kashmir”. As if making that ludicrous claim was not enough, he demanded that the US government either apologise for putting him on a blacklist or he would file a case against them his lawyers. To complete the trifecta of questionable statements the former policeman also expressed concern at the slow pace with which legal proceedings are moving against him; devoid any sense of irony.

This is not the first time that the name of Kashmir has been invoked to drum up support for questionable causes. From criminals to politicians, the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination has been often misused for personal gain. The same is true for the old and battered excuse of a “US conspiracy” to explain away the trouble one is in.

It speaks volumes about the mind-set of a man accused of killing four hundred people in fake police encounters – who sat belligerently wagging his finger at the camera in the video statement he put out – that he not only killed hundreds, but that he was absolutely justified in doing so. He is not apologetic, he is not even remorseful, and what’s more, he continues to defend himself with unsubstantiated grandiose stories.

It is condemnable that a few weeks after the death of Muhammad Khan, the father of Naqeeb Mehsud, Rao Anwar decided to proudly air his killings as fair.

The former police officer seems detached from reality, but when someone is protected by the state the same way he is it is clear to see why he would think so. Even after the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have shown personal interest in dispensing justice to the victim’s family, the state machinery is not moving. Can we infer from the state inaction that the accused one is far more influential than the most powerful individuals in the government?