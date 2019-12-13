Share:

LAHORE - National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Lahore, at a ceremony here on Thursday handed over cheques worth Rs 90 million to 118 affectees and 1900 Possession Letters (PLs) of Pak-Arab Housing Society Scandal.

The NAB taking cognizance of complaints lodged by general public against administration of Pak-Arab Housing Society arrested prime accused former Senator Ammar Gulzar and co-accused Manager, Ghulam Murtaza last year. During the course of investigation the accused persons were awarded conditional bail while keeping in view the condition of speedy adjustment of affectees’ losses, so the accused may settle the disputes by utilizing their resources, without causing further delay. It was clarified by NAB Lahore that the ongoing Inquiry of Pak-Arab Housing Society Scandal would not be closed down unless the last affectee of the case is compensated in the shape of cash return or handed over the possession letter. In pursuance of the NAB chairman’s directions regarding early resolution of cases related with Housing Sector and involving public money, Director General NAB Lahore constituted an Investigation Team for adjustment and recovery of looted money in Pak-Arab Housing Society Case.