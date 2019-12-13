Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court Thursday suspended the license of Umair Baloch Advocate, General Secretary of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and issued contempt of court notices to him for interfering in the court proceedings.

A single bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah also issued notices to the Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council, President Supreme Court Bar Association and the Vice Chairman of Islamabad Bar Council for assistance in this matter.

The order noted, “Keeping in view the gravity of the aforementioned acts and misconduct, the license of Umair Baloch to practice before this court shall remain suspended till the next date fixed under the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Act 1973.”

The court order stated, “Today when I entered the court room, Muhammad Umair Baloch Secretary Islamabad High Court Bar Association was forcing the learned Advocates to leave the court. He continued doing so when the court proceedings commenced.”

It added that he was asked to refrain from disturbing the proceedings and undermining the decorum of the court but in response, he came to the rostrum and in a tone unbecoming of the conduct of an enrolled Advocate, he stated that instead of stopping him the Judge should encourage the strike while the other learned Advocates who were present forced Baloch to leave the Court Room.

The order further said that it has been reported by other judges that Baloch interfered with the court proceedings by forcing the learned advocates to leave the respective court rooms while the aforesaid acts also amounted to depriving the litigants from the right of access to justice.

The IHC bench maintained, “The above acts and conduct of Muhammad Umair Baloch Advocate amounts to professional misconduct and contempt punishable under the Contempt of Court Ordinance 2003.”

It added, “The office is therefore, directed to issue show cause notice to Muhammad Umair Baloch requiring him to explain why he may not be punished under the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003. The Office is further directed to issue notices to the Vice Chairman Pakistan Bar Council, President Supreme Court Bar Association and the Vice Chairman of Islamabad Bar Council for assistance. The office is further directed to issue notice to the learned Advocate General Islamabad Capital Territory.”

After issuing aforementioned directions, IHC bench deferred hearing till December 19 for further proceedings in this matter.