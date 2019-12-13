Share:

LAHORE - The King Edward Medical University launched the Certificate in Medical Teaching course at a ceremony on Thursday under the supervision of Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masood Gondal. Prof Aamer Zaman Khan, vice chancellor of FJMU and a renowned medical educationist, was chief guest on this occasion. Other guests of honour included Prof Mahmood Ayyaz, principal of SIMS; Prof Shamsa Humayun, director of medical education at FJMU, Prof Asad Aslam Khan, CEO of Mayo Hospital; Prof Ijaz Hussain, Pro VC of KEMU and Prof Zahid Kamal Siddiqui, principal of Sahiwal Medical College, Sahiwal. Prof Bilquis Shabbir welcomed the distinguished guests. Prof Gondal said in his address that this course is designed for busy healthcare professionals and aims to develop critical knowledge, understanding and application of medical education.