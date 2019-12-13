Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for National Food Security and Re­search Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar Thursday chaired a meeting regarding the utility of Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission, (SUPARCO) crop reporting data through satel­lite technology, along with provincial crop re­porting services data.

Representatives from SUPARCO, members Crop Reporting Services - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and senior officials of the Minis­try of National Food Security and Research were present in the meeting. The primary focus of the meeting was to discuss the utility of devising a comprehensive crop reporting strategy through satellite technology under the supervision of food security ministry with inclusion of Crop Reporting Services of all the provinces.

Moreover, the zoning of country for identify­ing major and minor crop zones requires pro­vincial feedback and inclusion of work already done in this respect.

SUPARCO is Pakistan’s premier national space agency of the government of Pakistan, re­sponsible for the nation’s public and civil space programme and aeronautics and aerospace re­search, with a mandate to strive to achieve self-reliance in space technology and its application for national security, economy and society.

Among SUPARCO’s focused areas earth obser­vation is also very important which also include managing natural resources, such as energy, freshwater and agriculture.

It is pertinent to mention that a project moni­toring of Crops through satellite technology in collaboration with SUPARCO and NFS&R was implemented before as well. Federal Minister Khusro Bakhtiar said utility of satellite technol­ogy is extremely important for identification and estimation of crop zoning, estimated yield, production capacity and weather forecast for perfect planning to overcome challenges faced due to the decrease in production of major crop.

In this technology, crop monitoring is per­formed using data and products obtained by moderate and high-resolution remote sensing satellites.