KARACHI - Karachi University Controller Examination Professor Dr Arshad Azmi on Thursday announced that the annual examination 2019 of the BCom (regular) Part-I, II and combined are scheduled from Saturday, December 14, 2019 to January 06, 2020.
He mentioned that around 30, 000 students are enrolled for the papers and said that 26 examination centers have been established for the male candidates in the Karachi University whereas female candidates would appear in 20 different examination centers across the city. He further said that papers would be held from 2pm to 5pm while papers schedule on Fridays would be held between 2:30pm to 5:30pm