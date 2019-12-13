Share:

KARACHI - Karachi University Control­ler Examination Professor Dr Arshad Azmi on Thurs­day announced that the an­nual examination 2019 of the BCom (regular) Part-I, II and combined are scheduled from Saturday, December 14, 2019 to January 06, 2020.

He mentioned that around 30, 000 students are enrolled for the papers and said that 26 exami­nation centers have been established for the male candidates in the Karachi University whereas female candidates would appear in 20 different examina­tion centers across the city. He further said that papers would be held from 2pm to 5pm while papers schedule on Fridays would be held between 2:30pm to 5:30pm