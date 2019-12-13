Share:

While the final results are still being counted, exit polls and results in several regions in Northern England predict a commanding majority for Boris Johnson.

The results showed that Tories won Blyth Valley, a seat in northern England which has long been a Labour stronghold since the foundation of the constituency in 1950. Conservatives also took Workington, Darlington, Peterborough, Vale of Clwyd, Wrexham, Leigh and Clwyd South from the opposition, destroying the so-called “red wall” of regions expected to vote for Jeremy Corbyn, while maintaining dominance in Chingford and Woodford Green, Vale of Glamorgan, and Thurrock.

Labour won Houghton and Sunderland South with a majority of 3,115 and Newcastle Central with a majority of 12,278 and held Hartlepool with a reduced majority of 3,595. Corbyn’s party even managed to gain Putney from the Conservatives as Justine Greening, the previous Tory MP and former cabinet minister, stood down at this election. Battersea and Canterbury were also held by Labour.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) also gained Rutherglen and Hamilton West and Angus from the Labour party, ITV reported.

Earlier exit polls showed that the Conservatives can count on 368 out of 650 seats in the House of Commons, adding 51 seats for the Tories in Parliament and securing an 86-seat majority. It would also mean the worst historical loss for the Labour party since 1935 and allows PM Johnson to go ahead with his Brexit deal after the European Union postponed the deadline for Brexit from 31 October to 31 January.