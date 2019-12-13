Share:

Toba Tek Singh/Okara - Lawyers and young doctors separately observed strike on Thursday to show solidarity with their respective communities after Punjab Institute of Cardiology incident. Toba DBA members boycotted the courts against the arrest of lawyers of Lahore.

They condemned alleged torture of lawyers by police and doctors. The lawyers also boycotted the courts at Gojra, Kamalia and Pirmahal.

Meanwhile, doctors and paramedical staff in district headquarters and tehsel headquarters hospitals of the district wore black armbands as protest over alleged attack of the lawyers on PIC.

The under treatment and visiting patients in the hospitals and the people visiting courts on dates and other tasks faced great difficulties and troubles in the district. The social, political and religious personalities had demanded of the govt to resolve the problems rising between the curers and jure

The doctors and paramedic demanded that the most grieving incident at PIC must be well investigated neutrally and severe legal punitive action be taken against the defaulter group. They said, such-like incidents obstruct their performance on duty and leave them quite unprotected. They said that doctors join this profession for the service of humanity. On the other side at the appeal of the Punjab Bar Council the lawyers did not attend any court dated and boycotted presence in courts.

The significant personalities and the members of administration had requested the govt to cool down the present uprising and defuse the absurdities being raised on both sides. Near village Sahluwal a speedy pick-up hit and ran over an unidentified old man who died on the spot at Depalpur-Kasur highway. The Sadar Depalpur police had been searching for the relatives of the dead man.

Five gamblers were arrested, stake money Rs3250 was taken in custody. On a tip off the Shahbore police raided a dera in village 34/4L and arrested Tariq Bashir, Muhammad Islam, Muhammad Shafiq, Muhammad Ikram, Muhammad Habib who were gambling on cards. Rs.3250/- was also taken in custody and a case was registered.

In a price control magistrate Bahadur Khan Baloch and staff’s raid, in chak Bawa two shopkeepers Arshad and Muhammad Sajid were booked for selling things in black market. In Haveli Lkha the shopkeeper Muhammad Huissain was booked for selling river fish in black market. Cases were arrested by Haveli Police.