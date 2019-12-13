Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order at CM Office on Thursday.

Issues relating to the attack by lawyers on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and progress made on the case came under discussion at the meeting.

Buzdar expressed grief and offered condolences to the families of the patients who died during the lawyers’ attack. These patients could not get timely treatment due to the chaos at the PIC during lawyers’ attack. He said all his sympathies were with the families of the deceased.

Announcing financial assistance for the families of the deceased, Buzdar said the Punjab government would give Rs1 million to each bereaved family. “Although financial assistance is not a substitute for a human life, we equally share grief of the grieving families.”

He said that damage done to the vehicles of doctors and other persons will be compensated. He directed the officials to give the financial assistance to the grieving families by tomorrow. He said that equipment, machinery and other items should be restored at the earliest.

The chief minister said that all should be taken to make emergency of the PIC functional on an emergent basis. “It is our priority to restore emergency of the PIC as soon as possible. The Punjab government would provide all necessary resources to restore the emergency services,” he said. He said the Punjab government’s dedicated efforts kept the treatment facilities open across Punjab. He said that indiscriminate action was continuing against the elements, which carried out arson attacks and created unrest at the PIC, and necessary step would be taken to maintain law and order as well as peaceful environment in the province. He said there would be zero tolerance towards those who committed injustice and proceedings will take place on a regular basis. He said that those elements which created rumpus and destruction at PIC will not escape from punishment. “The Punjab government will ensure implementation of law in the province. Law will take its own course against those found responsible for inflicting torture and creating chaos and disorder in Lahore,” he said. He said that torture inflicted on doctors, paramedical staff, patients and their attendants and destruction caused at the hospital is highly intolerable under all circumstances. “Those who committed torture on patients and their attendants committed a grossly immoral and inhuman act. An inquiry has already started into chaos and destruction committed by lawyers and likes of them.