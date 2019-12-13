Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar urged the business com­munity to come forward and serve the city and the people from trade and industry must raise their voice for resolving prob­lems in Karachi.

He expressed these views while speaking at a reception hosted by Asso­ciation of Trade & Indus­try (KATI) in his honour on Thursday.

Akhtar said that he had earlier spoke to cham­bers of commerce & in­dustry and other trader’s associations but no one showed any interest to resolve city problems. “It would be a great service to citizens, if they (trad­ers) adopt a city park or hospital,” he suggested.

Mayor appealed to business community to help Karachi Metropoli­tan Corporation get its 1.75 billion rupees back from a private bank. The money was embezzled from the accounts of for­mer city government Ka­rachi. “The FIA enquiry said the bank should pay this amount to KMC. I also spoke about this to the President, Prime Minister and the President State Bank of Pakistan but no avail,” he added.

Akhtar said citizens’ money should be utilized for resolving their prob­lems, adding that city problems cannot not be resolved until all powers are brought under one umbrella. “Federal and provincial governments held the 60 and 30 per cent land control of the city respectively; there­fore they must contribute in the resources with the same equation,” he de­manded.

He said Karachi con­tributes major chunk in the country’s revenue its mayor did not have suf­ficient money to even pay for the electricity bills of his office.