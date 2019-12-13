Share:

LAHORE (PR) - NESPAK has successfully completed 40 years of its operations in Oman. Since its establishment in 1979, NESPAK has contributed to 60 to 70 percent road infrastructure development of Oman and earned hefty foreign exchange for the country. In order to celebrate this momentous occasion, NESPAK arranged a ceremony at the Regional Office Oman and invited Pakistani business community in Oman. Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director, NESPAK, was the chief guest, who gave away letters of appreciation to NESPAK personnel who demonstrated exceptional performance. Noted journalist Mr. Rauf Klasra also attended the ceremony at the invitation of Mr. Khadim Hussain Jhakar, Regional Manager (RM) Oman. Engr. Zahoor Ahmed Minhas, Former Vice President/Founder of NESPAK in Oman, also participated in the celebration. During his stay in Oman, the Managing Director NESPAK along with RM Oman also attended several meetings with different Ministries of Oman and other Departments. They attended meetings with the top ranking officials of Muscat Municipality, Dewan of Royal Court, Oman, Ministry of Regional Municipality and Water Resources (MRMWR), Chief Executive Officer - CEO, Special Economic Zone Authority Duqm (SEZAD), Project Manager Public Authority for Water, Sultanate of Oman and Pakistan Embassy in Oman. During these meetings, MD an efficient and dependable partner to the government of Oman in the development of infrastructure facilities. Through consistent and tireless efforts of its employees, NESPAK has carved a niche for itself and today proudly stands as one of the leading consultancy firms in the Sultanate of Oman.