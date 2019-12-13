Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Enforcement Directorate on Thursday continued operations against illegal constructions and encroachments in various areas of the city and also demolished illegal structures and removed various encroachments. During the operation, an illegal chhapar hotel built on Sector G-8/4 has been demolished and building selling points in street No. 20 and Street No. 86 in Sector G-8/1 opposite Public Park were removed the help of wheel dozer. In this connection, a person creating hurdles during performing of official duty has been handed over to the concerned Police Station Karachi Company with the request to take legal action against him.

Similarly, illegally constructed room in street 37 Sector G-10/4 and wall erected in Meraabadi near the green belt between sectors G-11 and F-11 were also demolished.

Meanwhile, fences of two buffaloe sheds illegally erected on the state land in Sector F-12 were demolished and vacated.

An illegal room opposite Plot No. 314 in Street No.1, Sector F-10/3 near Service Road on the green belt was also demolished.