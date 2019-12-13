Share:

LAHORE (PR) OPPO has launched the new Reno2 F Shahryar Munawar Special Edition in Pakistan. The Pakistani famous super star Shahryar Munawar launched his special edition Reno2 F among his media friends and fans. He also showcased the DVC for Reno2 F Nebula green. The Reno2 F Shahryar Munawar Special Edition model is one of the latest iteration of OPPO’s popular Reno series that will redraw the boundaries of users’ creativity, coming packed with photography-enhancing features. The quad-camera setup, ultra-clear night shots even under nearly-no-light condition on Ultra Dark Mode.