LAHORE - Performance of the Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) remained exemplary in the last 15 months as it solved 1,495 complaints and retrieved 192 acres of land worth Rs 5 billion from illegal occupants. The OPC performance was discussed at a meeting here on Thursday that was chaired by OPC Commissioner Syed Javed Iqbal Bokhari and attended by director and deputy directors. Bokhari told the meeting: “We have been able to achieve this landmark due to commitment and hard work of our staff.” He said that resolution of 1495 complaints shows performance of the OPC.