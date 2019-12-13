Share:

LAHORE - PAF Skyview Golf Club emerged as winners at the end of the 2nd Inter Club Ladies Golf Championship here at the Royal Palm Golf and Country Club golf course on Thursday.

Five golf clubs of the city including Lahore Gymkhana, Garrison Golf Club, Defence Raya Golf Club, Royal Palm Club and PAF Skyview Golf Club were seen engaged in competitive golf during the 18 holes event. Performance wise, the Inter Club Ladies Championship brought prestige, distinction and accompanying ascendancy for the PAF Skyview Golf Team comprising players with enormous golf playing ability were Humna Amjad, Suneya Osama, Shahzadi Gulfam and Shehnaz Moeen.

This team combination played cohesively to compile a winning aggregate score of gross 261. For this triumphant team, the two girls Humna Amjad and Suneya Osama played with tenacity, resolve and nerve and through quality application of golfing skills brought honors for their parent club. Another important contributor to the winning effort was Shahzadi Gulfam who used her experience to enable her team to capture the beautiful Inter Club Ladies Team trophy.

In the race for individual honors in handicap category 0-13, the winner net was Ana James Gill of Royal Palm followed by Ghazala Yasmin of Garrison Golf Club. In the gross segment, Humna Amajd emerged as the best while Suneya Osama of PAF Skyview Golf Club was runner-up.

In handicap category 14-24, Shabana Waheed claimed first net while Dr Fauzia Umber was second and Nighat Akram third. Shahzadi Gulfam grabbed gross first position followed by Tehmina Rashid and Syeda Iman Ali Shah. In handicap category 25-36, Syeda Laiba Shah clinched first net while Asma Maqboos bagged second and Bela Azam third position. The gross title went to Minaa Zainab while Maimoona Azam and Gufareen Waheed finished second and third gross positions. Ana James Gill hit the longest drive while the nearest to the pin prize went to Ghazala Yasmin.

At the conclusion of the 2nd Inter Club Ladies Golf Event at Royal Palm Golf Club, Miss Kathaline Macdonald, Political and Economic Chief, US Consulate and Miss Kelly Kopcial, Counsellor US Consulate, distributed prizes among the winners in the presence of Ayesha Hamid, Tournament Director, Minaa Zainab, Tournament Coordinator and Col Jameel Khalid, Director Golf Royal Palm.

Earlier in her welcome speech, Tournament Director Mrs Ayesha Hamid stated: “The idea of holding the Lahore Ladies Inter Club Tournament was suggested by Dr Asma Shami, Chairperson Ladies Golf in Pakistan, on behalf of the PGF. I am thankful to the lady golfers for their enthusiastic participation. The tournament was conducted strictly according to R&A rules and similarly, golf etiquettes were fully adhered to.”

Dr Asma Afzal Shami praised the initiative of Mrs Ayesha Hamid saying, “This has created yet another opportunity for the lady golfers of Lahore to hone their golfing skills in a competitive environment.”

While unveiling the ‘Vision 2020’ for ladies golf in Pakistan, Dr Shami said that it is being planned to hold a Ladies Inter Association Golf Tournament between PGA, SGA and FGA, under the banner of the Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF). She further elaborated that this would also include a separate category for junior girls, under 14 years of age.