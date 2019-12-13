Share:

ISLAMABAD - Rejecting the request by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to grant further physical remand of former managing director (MD) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Overseas Cooperative Society Chairman Ijaz Haroon, an Accountability Court (AC) on Thursday sent the accused to jail on judicial remand until December 20 in fake accounts case. The NAB produced the accused before AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir after the expiry of his physical remand. At the outset of the hearing, the NAB prosecutor sought extension in the physical remand of the accused by 15 days, arguing that the bureau was awaiting replies from various departments in the case. However, when the defence lawyer opposed the NAB’s request, the court sent the accused to jail on judicial remand. Haroon was arrested by NAB on charges of selling 12 plots to fake allotees, which were then used to launder Rs144 million for the Omni Group via two fake bank accounts.