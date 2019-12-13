Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called upon the world community to step in to counter the Hindu supremacist agenda of Modi’s India threatening bloodshed and war. In a series of tweets, Imran Khan said that India, under the Modi regime, is moving systematically with its Hindu supremacist agenda. He said that New Delhi has now passed the citizenship amendment law following illegally annexing and continuing siege of occupied Kashmir and stripping two million Indian Muslims in Assam off citizenship right.

He said, India has also set up internment camps in Assam. The Prime Minister said this is accompanied by mob lynching of Muslims and other minorities in India. He reminded that the appeasement of the genocidal supremacist agenda of Nazi-led Germany eventually led to the World War Two.

The Prime Minister warned that Modi’s Hindu Supremacist agenda, accompanied by threats to Pakistan under a nuclear overhang, will lead to massive bloodshed and far reaching consequences for the world. He said, just like Nazi’s Germany, dissent has been marginalized in Modi’s India. He said that the world must realize and step in before it is too late. The Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to grant Indian nationality to Buddhists, Christians, Hindus, Jains, Parsis and Sikhs who fled Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh “because of religious persecution” before 2015. Indian chapter of the Amnesty International has said that the legislation legitimised discrimination on the basis of religion and stood in clear violation of the India’s constitution and international human rights law.