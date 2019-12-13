Share:

ISLAMABAD - A female member of Punjab assembly belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-N has submitted two applications to anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Punjab against senior member of her party, Senator Ch Tanvir Khan accusing him of forcefully occupying hundred of kanals of land including her own land through his front men.

According to documents available with The Nation, MPA Uswah Aftab submitted first application on 23-10-2019 to Director General ACE Punjab accusing two brothers, Rustam Lillah and Khudadad Lilla, of forcefully occupying her inherited land in Jirahi, Rawalpindi.

The DG ACE Punjab directed ACE Rawalpindi to initiate a regular inquiry (NO.492/E/2019) against revenue officials for allegedly tempering the land record and depriving Uswah of her land and illegally transforming the title in name of Rustam Lillah and Khudadad Lilla, alleged front men of Ch Tavir.

Rustam Lillah, a hardened criminal, is behind in a murder case, whereas Khudadad Lilla is a police inspector serving in Punjab police who has collected a huge amount of illicit wealth by fraud, land grabbing with the alleged backing of PML-N Senator Ch Tanvir. Uswah submitted the second application to director ACE Rawalpindi on 9-11-2019 accusing both Lilla brothers of having involved in land grabbing, tempering of land records and acquiring assets beyond their known sources of income.

She provided details of over 3000 kanals of land illegally or fraudulently occupied by two brothers in Pind Dadan Khan, Sarghoda and Rawalpindi districts including 22-Acre land in Mouza Toba, near Lilla Interchange, further 08-kanal land in the north of Interchange and 05-K in the west of interchange, a telecom tower has also been placed there, 700 kanal land of Layan Chemical in P.D Khan and 25 acres land in Sarghoda.

The application was examined in the Complaint Cell/ Scrutiny Committee of ACE Rawalpindi Region, whereby, a preliminary inquiry was recommended and initiated by the competent authority vide No.494/E/2019 by entrusting the same to Circle Officer, ACE Rawalpindi which is underway.