KARACHI - Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) has conducted operation in different areas here and has arrested 7 accused involved in stealing and snatching motorcycles.
According to police the accused were not only involved in car and motorcycle stealing and snatching but also they were involved in selling stolen parts of vehicles.
According to (AELC) police the search operation was carried out in Jamshaid Quarter, Aurangi Town, Shah Faisal Colony and in Gulshan Iqbal and other different areas.
From the arrested accused police recovered snatched motorcycle, rickshaws and different spare parts of vehicles.
Police have registered cases against the accused persons and started investigation.
Police also conducted search operation near Goth Memon and recovered liquor bottles from arrested accused Vikram while another accused escaped.