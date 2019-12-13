Share:

Mirpur AJK - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) AJK Chief Latif Akbar has said that recent astonishing statement of AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan that he may be the last Prime Minister of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, was poisonous for the entire Kashmiri nation.

Commenting on the reported statement of Raja Farooq Haider he allegedly delivered while addressing a ceremony in Muzaffarabad Thursday, the Pakistan People’s Party AJK President said that PM Farooq Haider should take all the political parties and all sections of the people into confidence on the issue if he really smells something in it.

Latif Akbar suggested Farooq Haider to immediately summon an All Parties Conference (APC) of Kashmiri political parties to this direction.

The Pakistan People’s Party AJK President said, “It is very dangerous statement which seems reflective of the division of Kashmir”.

Latif Akbar observed that any of the global conspiracy about division of the internationally acknowledged Himalayan State of Jammu & Kashmir would be a treachery to the sacrifises of Kashmiris which they were giving for the last 72 years.

He further said that Kashmiri nation will not ever forgive those persons, rulers, and the political parties involved in any such conspiracy of permanent disintegration and division of the disputed state.

Ch Latif Akbar, who is also a former AJK minister, said that millions of Kashmiris had not given the supreme sacrifises of their lives for the sake of division of Kashmir. Rather they sacrifised for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir, he added.

The Pakistan People’s Party AJK President categorically declared that Jammu & Kashmir people would never ever accept any such agenda which lead to the permanent disintegration and division of their homeland.

Akbar warned that his Pakistan People’s Party Azad Jammu & Kashmir would strongly resist every such move as harmful to the geographical and historical entity and unity of the disputed Jammu Kashmir state, he concluded.

SEMINAR HELD

The 3-day seminar on population planning concluded here last night with strong recommendations for the vibrant collective role of all the stake holders including masses besides the State-run health and population welfare service providers to ensure the balanced population growth in Pakistan and AJK matching to the due socio-economic conditions of the country through raising awareness about performance of their due obligations to achieve the national task.

The grand event was hosted by the AJK Population Planning Department with the coordination of the UNFPA and Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination of the Govt. of Pakistan under the spirit of the recent recommendations of Council of Common Interest (CCI) for ensuring the functional integration of the AJK Population Welfare and Health Departments through raising awareness among healthcare service providers to rationalize the population of the country including AJK with available resources.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), formerly the United Nations Fund for Population Activities, is a UN organization. The UNFPA says it “is the lead UN agency for delivering a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe and every young person’s potential is fulfilled”.