LOS ANGELES (GN) The Pussycat Dolls are set to feature in an MTV special about their reunion.

The ‘Dont Cha’ hitmakers - Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, CarmitBachar and Kimberly Wyatt - have recorded a 30-minute mini documentary featuring interviews with all five members ahead of their comeback tour next year.

An insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: ‘’The Pussycat Dolls’ comeback is the most exciting reunion since the Spice Girls, so everyone wants a piece of the action.

‘’The special has new interviews with all the women documenting how they came back together and plans for the tour.’’

The news comes after it was revealed a new album by the US girl group is ‘’in the works’’.

The ‘When I Grow Up’ hitmakers debuted a new single ‘React’ for their recent comeback performance on ‘The X Factor: Celebrity’ and have promised the track will be followed by even more music next year.

Discussing the possibility of a new record - which would be their first since 2008’s ‘Doll Domination’ - Jessica said: ‘’It’s all in the works.’’

Carmit added: ‘’We have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline.’’

The ‘Buttons’ singers will also embark on their ‘Unfinished Business’ tour in April and have promised fans will be delighted with the show.