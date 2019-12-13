Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - With the completion of over Rs380 million multi-storiey state-of-the-art building of 210-bed block of Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Teaching Hospital, the State government has inked the second phase of over Rs80 million to equip the hospital with latest appliances harmonious to the need of the modern age.

Medical Superintendent Mirpur Div. Head quarters Hospital Dr. Farooq Ahmed Noor said on Thursday while briefing newsmen of the salient features of the gigantic plan. In order to bless the ailing population with best health cover of the latest era, AJK government had approved over Rs390 million plan, few years back, for the face lifting of Mirpur Divisional Headquarter Hospital through the construction of new state-of-the-art building in the existing hospital complex.

Affixing priorities for providing instant required health cover to the population of this fast-growing model district Mirpur division, the AJK Health authorities have started implementing the phased integrated plan with the induction of seasoned specialist doctors in the Divisional Head Quarter Teaching Hospital in Mirpur to serve the ailing humanity with missionary zeal belonging to all the three districts of Mirpur division besides other adjoining areas, Dr. Noor said.

The MS stated that with the due recommendations to the government for latest furnishing of the newly-constructed mega block, the existing Divisional Head Quarter Hospital Mirpur was being expanded with latest facilities of medication and surgery particularly through the recent induction of the due specialists of various medical faculties including the teachers in view of its status being the teaching hospital of the state run MBBS Medical College Mirpur.