LAHORE - The semifinals of both the pools will be decided today (Friday) in the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2019 sponsored by Samba Bank here at Lahore Polo Club ground. In the first match of the day, Master Paints will take on Master Paints Black at 2:00 pm while in the second match of the day, Diamond Paints will vie against Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical at 3:00 pm. Prior the today’s matches at 12:00 pm, pool A subsidiary decider will take place between Monnoo Polo/Guard Group and Lake City. Earlier on Thursday, no matches were played due to consecutive rain and due to wet field. The two-chukker matches among three teams including Park View/AOS Polo Team, Samba Bank and Barry’s were scheduled to be played under American system but they were postponed and will be played later on.