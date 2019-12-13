Share:

RAWALPINDI - Fast bowler Shaheen Shah said rain spoiled all the good work of Pakistani bowlers but he vowed to take some quick wickets to bowl out Sri Lanka to a minimum total.

Shaheen expressed these views during the media briefing at Pindi Stadium, saying, “I was enjoying my bowling, as I was disturbing the batsmen, but wickets were not coming. It was wonderful delivery, which took Dickwella wicket while Babar also took a very smart catch. I think it is not a big total, although we could have restricted Lankan batsmen, yet the things didn’t work according to the plan. We have good players, who are known to score big runs. If rain doesn’t fall in the morning, we will finish off Lankan tail.”

When asked after 10 years, Test cricket has returned to Pakistan and how is he feeling, he said: “Obviously, it is always very nice to play in front of home crowd. I have made debut in T20 in Karachi and I really enjoyed that and I am always happy that my brother also made his Test debut against Sri Lankan team and it always nice to grab first wicket. After rain interventions, it is difficult for pacers to settle down again. But we should be prepared mentally for all situations.”

Replying to a query, Shaheen said he enjoys good relations with coach and captain, who are highly helpful. “My elder brother Riaz Afridi, who had played one Test for Pakistan, gives me tips and guides me that Test cricket is a real cricket. I also want to play key role in helping Pakistan team achieve new heights. I love to bowl with old and new balls and I enjoy success. I have learnt a lot from Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram and working really hard to become a great bowler like them,” he concluded.

Sharing his views, Lankan wicketkeeper Dickwella said: “It is difficult to adjust in start stops as we had to start all over again, but we can’t do much when it comes to rain. Even bowlers also suffered and they had to adjust as well. The conditions are very tough and we are not thinking about declaring the innings. We want to put at least 300 runs which would be handy to bowl at Pakistani batsmen, who are very good at their home grounds.”