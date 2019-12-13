Share:

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has on Friday urged all political parties to appoint the chief election commissioner (CEC) with consensus.

The minister talked to media in Rawalpindi and hailed former president Asif Ali Zardari’s bail. He claimed that inflation will be reduced in three months as the government has stabilized the economy.

He predicted that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will recover a big amount of money by March. Talking about the clash between lawyers and doctors, he said the atmosphere is in grip of grief following the incident.

Sheikh Rashid reiterated the commitment to complete the upgradation of ML-1 from Karachi to Peshawar with the support of time-tested friend, China.

Some leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) have great problem with the project but Pakistan will not retreat from ML-1 until I am incharge, he affirmed.

The Minister said that Russia has also shown interest in the Main Line-3 and the upgradation of Railways factories. He said Pakistan welcomes foreign investment in the Railways.