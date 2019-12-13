Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Well-known Pashto poet Afgar Bukhari was gunned down in Lakki Marwat the other day.

According to police, some unknown armed masked men opened firing at Hujra of Afgar Bukhari as a result he died on the spot.

Afgar Bukhari was a famous poet and was very well known in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

His funeral prayer was offered at his native village in Lakki Marwat on Thursday. People from all walks of life including political figures, government officials, local poets, relatives and large number of locals attended his funeral, held at Bukhari Shah graveyard.

Lakki police have registered a case against the unknown assailants and started investigation.