ISLAMABAD - PSX Thursday noted bearish trend as KSE 100 Index closed at 40,514 points as compared to 40,531 points on previous day with negative change of 17 points (0.04%). A total of 154,104,000 shares were traded compared to the trade 157,149,300 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 6.66 billion compared to Rs8.8 billion during last trading day. Total 354 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 119 recorded gain and 219 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged. The three top traded companies were, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 37,752,500 shares and price per share of Rs14.9, TRG with a volume of 12,899,000 and price per share of Rs 24.51, and FFL with a volume of 11,009,000 and price per share of Rs15.56.