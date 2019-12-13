Share:

Thai Cultural Minister Itthiphol Kunplome on Friday announced that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has formally added traditional Thai massage to its intangible cultural heritage list, following the traditional Khon dance that had already been listed.

The announcement was made at the ongoing Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage's 14th session in Bogota, Colombia.

"Thai massage is an aspect of traditional medicinal wisdom that is related to Buddhist teachings and local cultures," said Itthiphol, adding "Thai traditional massage is now recognized as a form of alternative medicinal therapy, applicable to modern medicine."

The minister said the enlisting of Thai traditional massage into UNESCO's intangible cultural heritage list also promotes the Thai tourism industry.