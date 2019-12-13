Share:

Britain’s leading Conservative Party is set to win a majority according to early results and an exit poll following one of the most significant elections of recent times.

The Conservative Party was projected to win the U.K.’s third general election in less than five years by an exit poll as voting ended at 10 p.m. (2200 GMT).

The exit poll gives Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party 368 seats and 46% of the votes -- an 86-seat majority.

The Tories have won 213 seats so far after more than 380 constituencies from a total of 650 declared election results.

They are followed by Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party, which is predicted to win 191 seats with 32% of the ballot.

The Labour Party has won 136 seats according to results as of 4 a.m.

The ballot count started at 10 p.m., straight after voting was over.

Approximately 49 million registered voters were expected to head to the polls.

Tory majority

With the exit poll outlook, which has a plus or minus 20-seat margin of error, Johnson will form the new government.

He will go ahead with his Brexit plan to leave the European Union by Jan. 31, 2020.

Johnson thanked all voters in his victory speech after securing his seat in Uxbridge and South Ruislip constituency.

"This one nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done – and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and to take it forward," he said.

Labour

The Labour Party is projected to get the worst results since 1935 if the exit poll proves correct.

Corbyn’s party is predicted to win 191 seats, unable to repeat its election success in 2017.

Corbyn said in his victory speech after securing his seat in Islington North that he would not lead the party in any future elections. He said he would remain as party leader during a period of reflection.

Scottish National Party

The Scottish National Party (SNP) will win 55 seats, according to the exit poll.

It would be considered a success after a poorer performance in the 2017 snap election.

It has won 31 seats according to early results.

The party has an agenda to hold a second independence referendum in 2020 if Scotland is dragged out of the European Union against its will. The majority of voters in Scotland chose to remain in the EU in the 2016 referendum.

Johnson has repeatedly denied such a referendum would happen.

Liberal Democrat Party leader Jo Swinson has become the only leader so far to have lost a parliament seat. She narrowly lost to the SNP candidate in East Dunbartonshire constituency.

Swinson said fighting the seat as a party leader was a "particular challenge," adding she has been MP for East Dunbartonshire for 12 and a half years.

The final results could take as long as Friday evening to emerge.