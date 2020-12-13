Share:

KHAIRPUR - Two children were burnt alive while their father was scorched when a house caught fire in the wee hours of Saturday. According to details, fire initiated due to unknown reasons, erupted a house located in village Beebai near Saleh Pat in district Khairpur. Two children including Sunil Kumar, 9, and Swal Mal Marecho, 7, were burnt alive while their father Makhno Mal Marecho was scorched. The scorched person was shifted to Rohri Hospital where his condition was also stated to be critical.