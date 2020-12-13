Share:

At least 25 people were injured in an explosion on Sunday near Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi Police Station. There has been an explosion in Ganjh Mandi area of Rawalpindi.

According to rescue officials, eight persons were injured in the blast.

Commenting on the incident, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that even though an investigation is currently underway, a terrorist plot cannot be ruled out as civilians were targeted. He said it is being ascertained whether a timed device was used or a grenade.

"According to the initial probe, some people riding a motorcycle were involved, but we are further looking into the matter," he said.

“We have also applied security measures at the DHQ Hospitals,” he added.