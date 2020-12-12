Share:

ISLAMABAD-Actor, model, and entrepreneur Aijaz Aslam, has introduced his second business venture – a personal care line, Aijaz Aslam, launched in collaboration with the renowned skincare brand ‘Hemani’. Foraying into the realm of personal care, Aijaz Aslam’s much-anticipated skincare brand is the culmination of his personal experiences, journey, and a vision to provide natural and organic solutions for all. The premium brand from the actor will cater to the needs of both genders and will launch styling and grooming products under two subcategories.

The “Silver Range” will comprise of Real Silver Flakes and Gold Extracts while “Advance Self Care and Grooming Products” will include Organic extracts. The brand includes Vitamin C Face serum, Moisturizing Face Creams, Refreshing Face Mists to name a few. The products are now exclusively available online at www.aijazaslam.com, Daraz and all WB by Hemani outlets countrywide!