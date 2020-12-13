Share:

LAHORE - Vice-President and General Manager Coca Cola Company for Pakistan and Afghan region Fahad Ashraf called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office on Saturday. Head of External Affairs of Coca Cola Company for Pakistan and Afghan region Dr Faisal Hashimi, Provincial Minister Nauman Langrial, Secretary to CM were also present on the occasion. Fahad Ashraf donated 37 ventilators from Coca Cola Company. Usman Buzdar thanked the Coca Cola Company and lauded their spirit for standing beside corona patients in their difficult times.

He said that this is time to support corona affectees besides serving the ailing humanity as it is the only way to clear the debt of the soil. He also appreciated the corporate social responsibility of Coca Cola and other organizations. He said that we all have to play our positive and active role to stop the spread of coronavirus. These ventilators will be utilized for the treatment of corona patients in different hospitals, he added.

He said that government is providing all possible resources for the treatment of corona patients. People and private organizations will have to extend their full support and cooperation to deal with COVID-19. Corona SOPs are for safeguarding the lives of people. Fahad Ashraf said that corona pandemic has increased the pressure on the economy as well as on the health sector. He also lauded the timely measures taken by the Punjab government to deal with corona pandemic. He assured that their company will continue to play its role in corporate social responsibility in future as well.

–expresses sorrow over death of mother, three children

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother and three children due to eating allegedly poisoned food in Kasur. Chief Minister sought a report from Commissioner Lahore Division and police authorities and directed them to investigate the incident. He said that facts of this tragic incident will be brought to the limelight. Buzdar has also expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of senior journalist Jawad Malik.

The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.