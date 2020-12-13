Share:

WASHINGTON - Americans will start receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, the official in charge of the distribution operation said Saturday. Gener­al Gus Perna told reporters the first doses will be shipped Sun­day and that starting Monday morning, "We are operational­ly 100% confident that we will get the vaccines to the Ameri­can people.""Expect 145 sites across all the states to receive vaccine on Monday, another 425 sites on Tuesday. And the final 66 sites on Wednesday, which will complete the initial delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine," he said. The first push will vaccinate about three mil­lion people. Federal health au­thorities have recommended that health care workers and nursing home residents be at the front of the line, but the de­cisions will be left to states.