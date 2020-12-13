Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson for the Sindh government and advisor to CM on law, environment, climate change and coastal development Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Burns road and Haqqani Chowk are being converted into urban recreational space and people will be so happy to use these.

He expressed these views while addressing the inauguration of Neighborhood Park in Clifton on Saturday. Later, Barrister Murtaza Wahab informed the media that in collaboration with a local NGO the park has also been allotted space for various sports.

Beautiful and colourful benches and sheds have also been set up in the park so that the citizens can come and enjoy it.

He said that the referred NGO had come up with a plan and put it into practice for the welfare of public. Earlier this place had a devastated look which now has been turned into a centre for playing basket ball and walk, “Today, the park has become a hub for walk and basketball”, he added.

Old Clifton’s 70-year-old park has become a green space in recent days while 109 parks are being rehabilitated, he added.

He asked the people to help administration stop those who are harming such recreational places.