ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed work of repairing, restoration, and decoration of more than 50 parks in the city.

According to the officials, portable washrooms have been installed in the parks. Tenders have been issued for uplifting of Srinagar Highway and landscaping of Golra Interchange. The fountains across the city will be restored soon, said the officials further. According to the detail, CDA’s work for repairing, restoration, and beautification of all the small and big parks of the city is underway. In the first phase, work in all the big 50 parks including F-9 Park, I-8, I-9, I-10, G-9, G-10, G-11and others has been completed. Tenders have been issued for work in all the other parks as well. The work includes repairing of swings, walking tracks, and green belts, plantation, cutting of dried wood and shrubs, anti-dengue an anti-coronavirus spray, and others. CDA’s department of environment will complete the work on restoration of fountains soon, said the officials.