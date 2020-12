Share:

KARACHI - In a shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy raped two and a half years old child in Korangi area on Saturday.

The culprit had been taken into custody by the police, who admitted raping the minor in his initial confessional statement. Meanwhile, the rape victim had been shifted to the hospital for the medical report.