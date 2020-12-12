Share:

The murder of Afghan journalist Malalai Maiwand in Jalalabad marks the second journalist killed in Afghanistan in the past month. But what is even more troubling is the fact that prominent figures and voices, and politically aware Afghans are now being targeted alongside the scores of civilians affected by the senseless violence that targets innocents in the country on a near daily basis.

However, the decision to target journalists and members of the intelligentsia is no innocuous incident. It is a clear attempt to silence voices that might have opinions on the peace process and its outcome. With a deal finally signed between the government and the Taliban, experts speculate that the hasty pullout of the US—that is currently in practice—will only lead to the strengthening of those that use the threat of violence effectively. And in the given scenario, this means the Taliban and other non-state actors.

With the dialogue moving forward, it is important for the government to represent the people effectively in terms of rights and liberties. Many Afghans have voiced concern against any potential reimplementation of the Shariah rule which was prevalent during the Taliban’s stint in power.

All negotiating parties must recognise that an “Afghan-led” reconciliation movement entails keeping the opinion of the general public as a central focus, above all else. Violence has never, and will never truly silence the opponents of a particular system. The Afghan government must condemn all such incidents, and look for the Taliban to clarify its stance on this issue as well. The first principle of the compromise that both sides are looking to reach must be that the Afghanistan that existed in the past has evolved greatly, even while violence become a consistent feature of life in the country.

The Afghan people need to be able to determine state control on freedoms in the structure that comes after. No one can silence these voices through violence.